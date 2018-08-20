La actriz y directora Asia Argento, una de las primeras que el pasado año acusó a Harvey Weinstein y abanderada del movimiento #MeToo, pagó 380.000 dólares a un joven actor que la acusó de agredirlo sexualmente cuando tenía solo 17 años, asegura The New York Times.
Según los documentos obtenidos por dicha publicación, Argento acordó pagar dicha cantidad el noviembre pasado a Jimmy Bennett, un actor de 24 años que interpretó al hijo de la actriz en 2004 en 'El corazón es mentiroso'.
Supuestamente Bennett, tuvo una reunión con Argento en una habitación de hotel de California en mayo de 2013. El joven actor aseguró que entonces la actriz le agredió sexualmente. El abogado de Bennett le había enviado a Argento la intención de demandarla por 3,5 millones en daños y perjuicios por el impacto emocional, salarios perdidos, asalto y agresión.
Los ingresos de Bennett cayeron de 2,7 millones de dólares en los cinco años anteriores al promedio de 60.000 desde entonces, según los documentos. Bennett atribuye la caída de sus ingresos al trauma del encuentro sexual con Argento.
The New York Times también cita una carta de la abogada de Argento detallando tanto el acuerdo monetario como un cronograma de pagos destinados a "ayudar al Sr. Bennett". El actor, que ha trabajado en Hollywood desde que tenía 6 años, ha aparecido en filmes como La morada del miedo, Firewall, Poseidón y Hostage.
Desde que presentó en noviembre las acusaciones sobre Weinstein, Argento se convirtió en una figura destacada en el movimiento #MeToo, asegurando que fue violada por Weinstein en el festival de Cannes en 1997.
