ceuta
La Guardia Civil de Ceuta ha localizado este domingo el cadáver de un joven migrante, de nacionalidad marroquí, que supuestamente intentó entrar en la ciudad a nado y que falleció por asfixia por inmersión, según los primeros indicios.
Fuentes del instituto armado han informado que el cuerpo ha sido localizado en la playa del Chorrillo -en la bahía sur de la ciudad- cuando unos ciudadanos que transitaban por el lugar alertaron sobre la presencia de una persona en la orilla.
Los agentes de la Guardia Civil comprobaron que se trataba del cadáver de un joven migrante marroquí, de entre 20 y 30 años, que llevaba puesto un traje de neopreno para protegerse de la baja temperatura del mar.
Los primeros datos apuntan a que falleció ahogado después de haber intentado entrar a nado a Ceuta en unas jornadas donde en el mar han soplado vientos fuertes debido al paso de la borrasca Filomena. El cuerpo del migrante ha sido trasladado al tanatorio municipal para la práctica de la autopsia que certificará las causas del fallecimiento.
