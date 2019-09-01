Cuatro pateras han llegado a las costas de Ibiza durante este fin de semana. Son en total 51 migrantes interceptados, según ha confirmado el director insular del Estado, Enrique Sánchez.
Según ha relatado, este domingo sobre las 08.00 horas una patera ha llegado a Roca Llisa, en el municipio de Santa Eulària, con lo que, sumadas a las tres de este sábado, son cuatro las pateras llegadas este fin de semana a Ibiza.
De la embarcación que este sábado llegó a Sol d'en Serra han sido detenidos todos los ocupantes, un total de 16. En cuanto a las otras dos pateras que llegaron a primera hora de la tarde a la zona de Sant Josep, hay 27 detenidos y se desconoce si son la totalidad de los ocupantes.
Aunque inicialmente se informó de que entre las tres naves había seis menores, el director insular ha explicado que tienen la sospecha de que no es así, pero se seguirá el protocolo y los jóvenes serán sometidos a las pruebas correspondientes para comprobar si son menores de edad.
Se cree que todos los migrantes son de origen argelino.En las últimas horas se ha mantenido el dispositivo de búsqueda en distintas zonas de Ibiza y se han producido detenciones esta pasada noche.
