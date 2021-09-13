las palmas de gran canarias
Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado este lunes una patera con 25 migrantes subsaharianos, entre ellos siete mujeres y un menor de dos años, y busca otras dos embarcaciones que transportarían 28 y 52 personas, respectivamente.
Así lo han indicado fuentes del organismo estatal, que añaden que en el caso de la primera, el avión Sasemar 103 localizó a la patera que habría salido desde Cabo Bojador, por lo que se activó a la Salvamar Macondo que puso rumbo al lugar, a unas 90 millas al este de Lanzarote.
Una vez allí, interceptó a la embarcación y rescató a sus 25 ocupantes para dirigirse hasta el Muelle de Arguineguín (Gran Canaria), donde llegaron sobre las 13.30 horas (hora canaria).
Por su parte, Salvamento Marítimo busca otra patera que también habría salido desde Cabo Bojado y que transportaría a unos 28 migrantes aunque aún no se ha localizado.
Finalmente, la Guardia Civil alertó a Salvamento Marítimo de una tercera embarcación irregular con unas 52 personas, activándose a la Salvamar Al Nair y el Helimer 204, que se dirigen al rescate de los migrantes.
