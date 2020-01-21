melilla
El Ministerio del Interior ya ha iniciado los trabajos para retirar la sirga tridimensional o tercera valla fronteriza de Melilla, el entramado de cables de acero situado en la zona intermedia del perímetro, que fue instalado por el Gobierno de José Luis Zapatero en 2006.
Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla han confirmado este martes que la sirga tridimensional ya se está retirando y los trabajos se enmarcan en las obras de modernización de la frontera entre España y Marruecos en la ciudad autónoma que anunció meses atrás el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.
Dichos trabajos de modernización se están llevando a cabo de manera progresiva, han añadido las mismas fuentes, que no han concretado más detalles sobre los puntos del perímetro en los que se está efectuando la retirada de la sirga tridimensional, 14 años después de su instalación.
La Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) también ha dicho que tiene constancia de que se están llevando a cabo los trabajos para retirar esta tercera valla situada entre las dos que tenía inicialmente el perímetro fronterizo.
A preguntas de los periodistas tras mantener una reunión con el presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma, Eduardo de Castro, el secretario general de AUGC Melilla, Sergio Márquez, ha recordado que el Ministerio del Interior anunció en 2018 que iba a retirar las concertinas de las vallas fronterizas de Ceuta y Melilla.
Sin embargo, ha concretado que en Melilla hay "muy pocos tramos" de la valla que tienen concertina y por eso se hablaba de retirar la sirga.
En su visita a Melilla en marzo del año pasado, Grande-Marlaska dijo que la eliminación de la sirga tridimensional estaba entre las modificaciones que el Ministerio del Interior quería acometer en el perímetro para conseguir una frontera más segura, "pero también más humana".
"No son conceptos absolutamente antagónicos, sino que deben estar íntimamente unidos", defendió el ministro, que insistió en que "las fronteras, para ser seguras, no tienen que utilizar medios cruentos y menos en el siglo XXI, que es el siglo de las tecnologías y del avance".
