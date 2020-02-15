Estás leyendo: Miles de personas salen a la calle y reclaman dimisiones tras el derrumbe de Zaldibar

Miles de personas salen a la calle y reclaman dimisiones tras el derrumbe de Zaldibar

Tres marchas han recorrido Ermua, Eibar y Elgeta para pedir que se encuentre a los dos trabajadores sepultados en el vertedero.

Manifestacion por los dos trabajadores que murieron sepultados. PODEMOS EUSKADI.
Manifestacion por los dos trabajadores que murieron sepultados. PODEMOS EUSKADI.

BILBAO

europa press

Miles de personas, muchas de ellas con mascarillas y haciendo sonar sirenas y silbatos, han tomado parte este sábado en las movilizaciones que se han desarrollado en Ermua (Vizcaya), y en las localidades guipuzcoanas de Eibar y Elgeta, para denunciar la gestión llevada a cabo tras el derrumbamiento del vertedero de Zaldibar. Durante las marchas se han escuchado además gritos reclamando la dimisión del consejero vasco de Medio Ambiente, Iñaki Arriola.

Las tres columnas de protesta, a las que ha mostrado su adhesión la Carta de Derechos Sociales de Euskal Herria –entidad integrada entre otros por los sindicatos LAB y ELA–, han partido a las 16.30 y 17.00 horas de las tres localidades tras pancartas en las que se podía leer Trabajadores, salud, responsabilidades  y numerosos carteles en los que se recordaba la existencia de dos trabajadores desaparecidos.

Durante las marchas, que han confluido minutos antes de las 18.00 horas en el barrio de San Lorenzo de Ermua, los participantes han proferido en numerosas ocasiones gritos reclamando la dimisión del consejero de Medio Ambiente, Iñaki Arriola.

Posteriormente, los manifestantes han continuado con la movilización hacia el barrio de Eitzaga, lugar donde se encuentra el vertedero en el que los servicios de emergencia han continuado durante este sábado con las labores de extinción del incendio.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado también familiares de los dos trabajadores que continúan sepultados, Alberto Soraluce y Joaquín Beltrán, que han subrayado que sigue siendo prioritario sacar a los operarios desaparecidos. Asimismo, se ha leído un comunicado en el que han reclamado "explicaciones claras" por lo ocurrido.

