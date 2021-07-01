Estás leyendo: Buscan a la expareja de Morad por presuntamente apuñalar a su actual novia

Morad Buscan a la expareja de Morad por presuntamente apuñalar a su actual novia

La pareja actual del rapero ha sido apuñalada en el domicilio del artista.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra buscan a la expareja del rapero Morad por presuntamente apuñalar a la actual novia del cantante en su piso, al que entró con las llaves que aún conservaba, han explicado a fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

La mujer, de 26 años, entró al piso sobre las 07.00 horas y se fue justo después de apuñalarla, según ha avanzado El Caso y han confirmado las citadas fuentes.
La víctima, de 25 años, tenía una puñalada en el tórax y otras más superficiales en la cadera y las extremidades.

Ha sido calificado como tentativa de homicidio

Una ambulancia la llevó desde el piso hasta el hospital, donde ha estado ingresada hasta el miércoles cuando recibió el alta hospitalaria. La policía lo ha tipificado como un presunto delito de tentativa de homicidio porque había cuchilladas profundas cerca de zonas vitales como el corazón.

El rapero proporcionó a la Policía los datos de la sospechosa, que está identificada. Actualmente está siendo buscada por los cuerpos de seguridad para ejecutar su detención. 

