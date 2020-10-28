Los Mossos d'Esquadra desalojan la Casa Buenos Aires de Vallvidrera

BARCELONAActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han desalojado este miércoles la Casa Buenos Aires en el barrio de Vallvidrera de Barcelona, después de que los Pares Paüls (la congregación propietaria de la finca) pidiera a finales de septiembre reactivar la orden de desalojo.
La policía se ha dirigido a las 11.00 horas hacia la finca con intención de desalojarla y a las 13.00 horas el operativo "todavía está en marcha", han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra.
A raíz del desalojo, la Casa Buenos Aires ha pedido a la gente -a través de las redes sociales- que acudiera al equipamiento para protestar contra la actuación de los Mossos, que han cargado contra las personas concentradas en el entorno de la finca.
Los Mossos ya intentaron desalojar la Casa Buenos Aires el pasado 15 de octubre, cuando se dirigieron al equipamiento hacia las 6.00 horas y se encontraron con unas 200 personas que oponían resistencia a su desahucio y se terminó suspendiendo.
La Casa Buenos Aires ha convocado una manifestación a las 19.00 horas en la plaza del Funicular de Vallvidrera para protestar en contra del desahucio.
"Vergüenza y cinismo"
El desalojo llega después de que JxCat, ERC y los comuns y el subgrupo de la CUP registraran este martes una propuesta de resolución en la que pedían al Parlament mostrar su compromiso con la función social de la Casa Buenos Aires y manifestar "su posición contraria" al proceso de desahucio y a favor de la preservación de su patrimonio arquitectónico.
Ante la situación, el concejal de Derechos de Ciudadanía, Marc Serra, ha calificado de vergüenza y cinismo que JxCat y ERC decidieran este martes apoyar a la Casa Buenos Aires y que este miércoles "envíen antidisturbios para desalojar con violencia".
"Seguiremos trabajando para facilitar la continuidad de un proyecto comunitario que cumple gran función social", ha señalado Serra.
