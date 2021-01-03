Los Mossos desalojan en Dosrius un nuevo campamento de asistentes a la rave de Llinars del Vallès

barcelona
Los Mossos desalojaron anoche un nuevo campamento de asistentes a la rave de Llinars del Vallès (Barcelona), que una vez desalojados se desplazaron al municipio cercano de Dosrius.
Fuentes de los Mossos han explicado a EFE que el nuevo campamento lo conformaban siete caravanas que habían sido desalojadas de Llinars. En el entorno de la nave en la que se celebraba la rave llegaron a concentrarse unos 200 vehículos, muchos de ellos con matrícula extranjera.
El improvisado campamento, del que alertaron los vecinos de la zona, se estableció en el entorno del Pou de Glaç, en el paraje de Canyamars, en el municipio de Dosrius.
Las citadas fuentes han indicado que este domingo no constan nuevos asentamientos en la zona de desalojados de Llinars.
