Estás leyendo: Los Mossos detienen a un hombre por agredir violentamente a un sintecho en Barcelona

Público
Público

Los Mossos detienen a un hombre por agredir violentamente a un sintecho en Barcelona

El ataque tuvo lugar la madrugada del sábado en la calle Andrade del distrito de Sant Martí.

Mossos d'Esquadra
Mossos d'Esquadra durante una operación. EFE

Barcelona

Los Mossos han detenido esta madrugada a un hombre de 35 años como presunto autor de una agresión violenta contra otro hombre que dormía en la calle. La policía recibió el aviso de un ataque a las 00.30 horas en la calle Andrade del distrito de Sant Martí gracias a la llamada de un testigo a emergencias.

Según indicó la policía, la víctima denunció que un desconocido le había golpeado con puñetazos en la cara y con un palo en las piernas. También explicó que el agresor había huido poco antes de que llegaran los mossos y que un amigo suyo, que también duerme en la calle, lo estaba siguiendo corriendo.

Otra patrulla recibió entonces el aviso de una discusión entre dos hombres no muy lejos del lugar de los hechos. Cuando los agentes llegaron, encontraron el amigo de la víctima, que había podido parar el agresor. La patrulla identificó al presunto agresor y, gracias al testigo de varias personas que habían visto el ataque, lo detuvieron por un delito de lesiones. La víctima fue trasladada por los servicios de emergencias médicas en el Hospital de Mar para curarse de las lesiones sufridas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público