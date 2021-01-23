Los Mossos investigan una agresión sexual y abusos a dos jóvenes en Barcelona

Barcelona
Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan este sábado una agresión sexual y un caso de abusos ocurridos anoche, a dos jóvenes en el distrito de Sarrià-Sant Gervasi de Barcelona, ambos en un corto espacio de tiempo.
Una portavoz de los Mossos ha confirmado que hay una investigación abierta sobre estos hechos, sobre los que eludió dar más información.
Por su parte, fuentes cercanas a la investigación han señalado que se investiga si el agresor pudiera ser el mismo hombre, que iría vestido como un repartidor a domicilio.
La joven que sufrió la agresión sexual fue conducida en ambulancia hasta un hospital de la capital catalana, donde fue atendida
