Muere a los 84 años Jimena Alonso, cuya trayectoria feminista impulsó al movimiento en España 

Alonso, militante feminista, fue propulsora del Frente de Liberación de la Mujer en 1975 y confundadora de la Librería de Mujeres de Madrid.

Fotografía del exterior de Librería de Mujeres Madrid.
Fotografía del exterior de Librería de Mujeres Madrid. esmadrid

Jimena Alonso, activista y militante, fallecía el 18 de septiembre dejando un legado inolvidable dentro del movimiento feminista español. Alonso consagró su vida a la lucha de la mujer y a la igualdad, además de la lucha obrera, como relata en el obituario la editorial Traficantes.

Profesora de árabe en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, fue propulsora del Frente de Liberación de la Mujer en 1975 que se movilizó durante la transición y abogaba por la autonomía de la acción feminista. También dirigió junto a Fini Rubio Tribuna Feminista, una de las colecciones de libros feministas más importantes de la lengua española. 

Su labor por el movimiento de la mujer estuvo ligado a la literatura y cofundó en 1977 la librería de Mujeres de Madrid, punto de referencia y espacio feminista que todavía continúa a día de hoy. Además, su recorrido está plagado de activismo antifranquista entre las mujeres obreras, defendió los derechos laborales, el derecho al aborto, los anticonceptivos, la autonomía de las mujeres y el divorcio.

