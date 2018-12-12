Una mujer falleció por un tumor maligno después de que el Hospital General de Segovia se olvidase de citarla por los resultados de un TAC que constataban la presencia de un cáncer en su pecho, según ha informado El Mundo.
Desde 2011 hasta 2014, año en el que falleció, la mujer no llegó a recibir ninguna llamada del centro de salud. A lo largo de este periodo, los médicos tildaron a la enferma de "pesada" y de "pelma", según han indicado las fuentes con las que ha contactado el medio de comunicación citado.
Gracias a la llamada de atención de una oncóloga trabajadora del hospital, la familia se dio cuenta de que este centro se había olvidado por completo de la enferma de 69 años.
La víctima del cáncer murió meses después de volver a acudir al médico con náuseas, diarrea y fiebre. En la consulta le diagnosticaron una metástasis de 3,8 centímetros en varios órganos. Ahora, el Servicio de Salud de Castilla y León va a indemnizar a los familiares de la víctima con 59.523 euros.
