Muere por covid el expiloto valenciano Jorge Lis, quien se arrepintió de no haberse vacunado

El fallecimiento se produjo  tras permanecer 45 días ingresado en la UCI. Su hermana ha contado a la prensa que el expiloto defendía las teorías negacionistas y rechazó ponerse la vacuna.

Jorge Lis
Foto de la cuenta de Twitter de Jorge Lis. Archivo / Twitter

València

El expiloto valenciano de motociclismo Jorge Lis ha fallecido en el hospital La Fe de Valencia, donde permanecía ingresado en la UCI en estado crítico desde mediados del mes de julio al contraer la enfermedad de la covid-19 tras haberse negado a recibir la vacuna.

Según informaron a Efe fuentes del entorno de la familia del expiloto, el fallecimiento se produjo este pasado martes, 45 días después de su ingreso en la UCI.

La hermana de Jorge, Elena Lis, hizo pública la historia de su hermano, quien defendía las teorías negacionistas de la pandemia y rechazó ponerse la vacuna, una decisión de la que en el último momento, antes de ingresar en el hospital, se arrepintió, según comunicó a sus familiares.

El expiloto ingresó a mediados del mes de julio en el hospital La Fe de València, donde en los últimos 45 días había permanecido en la UCI, en estado de extrema gravedad y conectado una máquina ECMO, muy agresiva, que oxigenaba la sangre fuera del cuerpo para intentar dar tiempo a los pulmones a que se recuperaran.

Elena manifestó, en una entrevista con la Agencia Efe, que al hacer pública la historia de su hermano quiso también "dar voz" a las personas que están sufriendo la enfermedad de la covid-19 tras negarse a recibir la vacuna.

