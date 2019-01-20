Público
Muere un detenido en una comisaría Barcelona tras sufrir una "indisposición"

Falta por realizarse la autopsia y determinar así las causas exactas del fallecimiento. El joven tenía 18 años y era de Siria.

Un coche de los Mossos. EFE

Un joven de 18 años, que había sido detenido en la madrugada de este domingo por hurto, ha fallecido en la comisaría de los Mossos d'Esquadra de Ciutat Vella (Barcelona) tras sufrir una "indisposición", después de la cual ha sido imposible reanimarlo, según ha informado la policía catalana.

El joven, de 18 años, nacionalidad siria y vecino de Barcelona, se encontraba en las dependencias policiales de la comisaría del distrito de Ciutat Vella porque había sido detenido de madrugada por un hurto en la calle Vistalegre de Barcelona, según un comunicado de los Mossos.

Poco después de las siete de la mañana, el detenido ha dicho encontrarse mal y ha sido trasladado al Centro de Atención Primaria Pere Camps, donde ha sido visitado.

Pero minutos después de haber regresado a la comisaría de esa visita médica, el joven habría sufrido una "indisposición", tras la cual los Mossos han iniciado rápidamente maniobras de reanimación hasta la llegada del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM).

Pese a los intentos también del SEM para reanimarle, finalmente no ha sido posible y se ha certificado su muerte, según han relatado los Mossos, a la espera de la autopsia para determinar las causas exactas del fallecimiento.

