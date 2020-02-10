Muere Diana Garrigosa, presidenta de la Fundació Pasqual Maragall y esposa del expresidente

barcelonaActualizado:
La presidenta de la Fundación Pasqual Maragall, Diana Garrigosa, ha muerto este lunes de manera repentina, después de sufrir un infarto. Garrigosa era también la mujer del ex presidente de la Generalitat y ex alcalde de Barcelona y tenía 76 años. Licenciada en Ciencias Económicas por la Universidad de Barcelona y máster en Ciencias Económicas especialidad en Econometría por la New York School for Social Research, trabajó como profesora de Informática en la Escuela Aula de Barcelona y el Centro Ordenador Municipal del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
También tuvo una gran implicación política. Fue una militante histórica del PSC, pero dejó el carné en 2006, pocos meses después de que su marido abandonara la presidencia del Govern.
Después de que el ex dirigente político anunció en octubre de 2007 que padecía alzheimer se constituyó la Fundación Pasqual Maragall, que desde el primer momento presidió Garrigosa, que en se convirtió en el rostro visible. En este sentido, fue una voz constante a la hora de dar a conocer la enfermedad, que afecta a miles y miles de personas.
