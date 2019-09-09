Muere un hombre corneado por un toro en un encierro en Guadalajara

Un hombre ha fallecido a causa de las graves heridas sufridas al ser cogido por un toro en el transcurso del encierro celebrado este lunes en Horche (Guadalajara), en el marco de la fiestas patronales de la localidad, en honor a la Virgen de la Soledad.
Así lo han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Hospital Universitario de Guadalajara, donde fue trasladado por una ambulancia de Soporte Vital Básico, que han precisado que el hombre, cuya identidad no ha sido desvelada, entró en el centro sanitario con dos cornadas.
Fuentes del Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha han informado a que el aviso del suceso recibió a las 12:15 horas.
