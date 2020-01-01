Muere un joven en una reyerta de madrugada en el municipio coruñés de Oleiros

Un joven ha fallecido en la madrugada de este miércoles, durante las celebraciones del Año Nuevo, tras participar en una reyerta ocurrida en Oleiros (A Coruña).
Según informa, el 112 tuvo constancia de este suceso ocurrido en la zona de Bastiagueiro sobre las 6,00 de la mañana, hora en la que un particular solicitaba al Centro Integrado de Atención ás Emerxencias (CIAE) asistencia sanitaria para un herido.
Seguidamente, el servicio de emergencias avisó a Urxencias Sanitarias-061, así como a los agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local. Sin embargo, los efectivos sanitarios personados en el lugar tan solo pudieron confirmar el fallecimiento de la persona.
De este modo, el 112 solicitó la colaboración del Grupo de Intervención Psicológica en Catástrofes y Emergencias (GIPCE) por si fuese necesaria su intervención para prestar apoyo a la familia de la víctima.
