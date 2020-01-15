Público
Muere en Moscú el periodista español Manuel Regalado

El cuerpo sin vida de Regalado fue encontrado este lunes cerca de un bloque de viviendas. Corresponsal de la agencia de noticias Sputnik, había colaborado en los diarios 'El Mundo', 'Expansión' y 'Marca' entre 2006 y 2012.

El periodista español Manuel Regalado, en una imagen de archivo. / FACEBOOK

El periodista español Manuel Regalado, corresponsal de la agencia de noticias Sputnik, ha fallecido "trágicamente" este lunes en Moscú, según ha informado este medio. La oficina del Comité de Investigación ruso (SK) ha abierto una investigación preliminar para esclarecer su muerte.

El cuerpo sin vida de Regalado fue encontrado este lunes cerca de un bloque de viviendas, según ha indicado Yulia Ivanova, asistente principal del jefe de la oficina moscovita de SK. En la inspección realizada en su vivienda no registraron indicios de robo o agresión.

"Estamos profundamente conmocionados por lo sucedido. Es una gran tragedia personal para la familia y los cercanos de Manuel", ha indicado Sputnik, grupo al que el periodista español se unió en mayo de 2016. Previamente, entre 2006 y 2012, había colaborado en los diarios El Mundo, Expansión y Marca entre 2006 y 2012.

El representante de la Organización para la Seguridad y Cooperación en Europa (OSCE) para la libertad de prensa, Harlem Désir, ha transmitido sus condolencias por el fallecimiento. "Apesadumbrado por enterarme de la muerte del periodista de Sputnik Manuel Regalado ayer (lunes) en Moscú, Rusia", ha indicado en un mensaje en Twitter.

