Muere la persona que popularizó el bocadillo de calamares en Madrid

Su nombre es Alfredo Rodríguez y era el dueño de 'El Brillante', negocio fundado por su padre en el que empezó a trabajar en 1967, que ha llegado a convertirse en un emblemático local de la capital.

La persona que popularizó el bocadillo de calamares e hizo que formara parte de la historia culinaria de Madrid, Alfredo Rodríguez, ha fallecido este lunes en la capital a los 67 años. Era el dueño del mítico restaurante 'El Brillante' que popularizó uno de los bocados más famosos de la gastronomía madrileña.

La Academia Madrileña de Gastronomía ha confirmado su fallecimiento en un mensaje en redes sociales y ha lamentado la muerte de "una de las personas que más han contribuido a la fama" del bocadillo de calamares.

Nacido en noviembre de 1953, Rodríguez comenzó a trabajar en 1967 en el negocio fundado por su padre hasta convertirlo en un emblemático local de la capital muy popular por su bocadillo de calamares, que convirtió en marca Madrid.

Un negocio con casi 70 años en activo que se encuentra en la Plaza del Emperador Carlos V, junto al Museo Reina Sofía y la estación de Atocha, y que se ha convertido en visita obligada en la capital

