Fallece la actriz Pilar Bardem a los 82 años

La actriz ha muerto en la clínica Ruber de Madrid debido a una crisis respiratoria.

Pilar Bardem, con sus hijos Javier y Carlos. / REUTERS.

madrid

La actriz Pilar Bardem ha fallecido este sábado en la clínica Ruber de Madrid a los 82 años al no superar "una crisis respiratoria" por la que llevaba varios días ingresada, han confirmado fuentes del sector cinematográfico.

Pilar Bardem era la matriarca de una familia de actores y cineastas que llevan su apellido, hermana de Juan Antonio Bardem y madre de Carlos, Mónica y el oscarizado Javier Bardem.

