Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Un muerto entre los casi 200 migrantes que han llegado en un cayuco a Tenerife

Público
Público

Un muerto entre los casi 200 migrantes que han llegado en un cayuco a Tenerife

De los 190 ocupantes de la barca, 137 son hombres, dos mujeres y 51 probablemente menores de edad.

La embarcación Salvamento Marítimo ‘Guardamar Talía’ a su llegada al muelle de Arguineguín con varias decenas de migrantes, a 28 de agosto de 2021, en Arguineguín, Mogán, Gran Canaria, (España). EUROPA PRESS.
La embarcación Salvamento Marítimo ‘Guardamar Talía’ a su llegada al muelle de Arguineguín con varias decenas de migrantes, a 28 de agosto de 2021, en Arguineguín, Mogán, Gran Canaria, (España). EUROPA PRESS.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Un cayuco con 190 personas a bordo ha llegado este domingo al puerto de Granadilla, en el sur de Tenerife, y entre ellas había un hombre fallecido, han informado a Efe fuentes del Centro de Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad 112 del Gobierno de Canarias.

La embarcación llegó al puerto de Granadilla en torno a las 7.57 horas y se han realizado tres trasladados al hospital del sur de Tenerife, indicaron las fuentes.

De los 190 ocupantes del cayuco, 137 son hombres, dos mujeres y 51 probablemente menores de edad.

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público