Un muerto y un policía herido en un incendio en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat

El agente resultó herido al salvar a una mujer.

Imagen de la vivienda donde se ha declarado el incendio.
Imagen de la vivienda donde se ha declarado el incendio. Twitter de Núria Marín

Barcelona

Actualizado:

Un vecino de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) ha fallecido en un incendio en el que un agente de la guardia urbana ha resultado herido al derribar la puerta de la vivienda siniestrada y salvar a una vecina.

Según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat, han recibido el aviso del incendio a las 18:33 horas y al lugar se han desplazado ocho dotaciones para hacer frente al fuego que ha afectado a todo el domicilio.

El Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) ha atendido a la vecina que sufría inhalación de humo y que ha sido rescatada por un agente de la guardia urbana de L'Hospitalet, que ha resultado herido al derribar la puerta de la vivienda siniestrada.

La alcaldesa de L'Hospitalet, Núria Marín, ha lamentado en Twitter la muerte de este vecino, de la calle Sant Antoni, y ha destacado que "la rápida intervención de un agente de la guardia urbana, que ha resultado herido, ha salvado a una vecina".

Núria Marín ha transmitido sus condolencias a la familia de la víctima y ha agradecido el trabajo de los servicios de emergencias. Los Mossos d'Esquadra, por su parte, han informado de que investigan las causas de este incendio mortal en el que trabajan junto a los Bomberos, el SEM y la guardia urbana de L'Hospitalet.

