Tres muertos y varios heridos en un incendio en un edificio de Badalona

El incidente afecta a varias viviendas del edificio, pero aún se desconocen las causas que lo originaron.

Tres personas han fallecido y varias han resultado heridas en un incendio ocurrido este sábado en un edificio de diez plantas en la avenida Marquès de Mont-roig de Badalona (Barcelona).

Según han informado los Bomberos de la Generalitat y el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), el balance provisional de este incendio, que afecta a varias viviendas del edificio, es de tres fallecidos y al menos una quince de heridos, según las fuentes consultadas.

Los Bomberos de la Generalitat enviaron nueve dotaciones al lugar, que pudo ser controlado hacia las 11:25 horas.

Entre los heridos figura un bebé, en estado crítico, y dos vecinos del bloque que han sufrido lesiones de gravedad al precipitarse al vacío para huir de las llamas, según han informado a Efe los equipos de emergencias.

También se han desplegado en la zona siete unidades de los Bomberos de Barcelona y nueve del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas, así como Mossos d'Esquadra y Policía Local, que han cerrado el tráfico en las inmediaciones.

Como medida preventiva, los Bomberos desalojaron los bloques colindantes con el edificio afectado por las llamas. 

(Habrá ampliación)

