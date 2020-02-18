Estás leyendo: Tres mujeres hacen historia en los Premios Nacionales de Investigación 2019

Mujer en la Ciencia Tres mujeres hacen historia en los Premios Nacionales de Investigación 2019

Las investigadoras Ángela Nieto Toledano, Susana Marcos Celestino y Mercedes García-Arenal Rodríguez han sido galardonadas con tres de los cinco premios entregados en esta última edición.

17/02/2020.- Los galardonados con los Premios Nacionales de Investigación 2019 (i a d), Mercedes García-Arenal Rodríguez, Premio Nacional de Investigación "Ramón Menéndez Pidal" en el área de Humanidades; Manuel Francisco Carreiras Valiña, Premio Nacional
Los galardonados con los Premios Nacionales de Investigación 2019, entre ellas, tres mujeres. EFE/Ballesteros

MADRID

PÚBLICO | EUROPA PRESS 

Tres mujeres han hecho historia en los Premios Nacionales de Investigación 2019, entregados este lunes en el Palacio de El Pardo en un acto presidido por Felipe VI. Por primera vez ha habido más mujeres que hombres entre los premiados.

Estos premios fueron creados en 1982 y, desde entonces, suponen el reconocimiento más significativo de España en cuanto al ámbito de la investigación científica. Actualmente, estos galardones están dotados con un presupuesto de 150.000 euros (30.000 euros cada categoría). Los Premios dejaron de darse en 2015, recuperándolos el Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovación en 2018.

De esta forma, el Premio Nacional 'Santiago Ramón y Cajal' de Biología ha sido concedido a Ángela Nieto Toledano, pionera en el estudio de la transición epitelio-mesénquima, un proceso biológico trascendente en la comprensión del origen del cáncer y las enfermedades degenerativas del envejecimiento.

El Premio Nacional 'Leonardo Torres Quevedo' en el área de Ingenierías, ha sido entregado a Susana Marcos Celestino gracias a sus contribuciones pioneras a la ingeniería óptica y fotónica, y al desarrollo industrial de instrumentos de diagnóstico y corrección en oftalmología.

Y, por último, el Premio Nacional 'Ramón Menéndez Pidal' de Humanidades ha sido entregado a Mercedes García-Arenal Rodríguez, por sus estudios sobre minorías religiosas en la Edad Moderna de la Península Ibérica y el Mediterráneo.

Valentín Fuster Carulla ha sido galardonado con el Premio Nacional 'Gregorio Marañón' de Medicina, a quien ha sido entregado por sus enormes aportaciones a la investigación, a la prevención y al diagnóstico y tratamiento de la patología cardiovascular.

Asimismo, el Premio Nacional 'Pascual Madoz' de Derecho y Ciencias Económicas y Sociales, ha sido otorgado a Manuel Carreiras Valiña por ser una referencia internacional en el campo del procesamiento del lenguaje y en el ámbito de la psicología experimental.

