Una mujer denuncia que el conductor de un autobús público en València le prohibió subir por llevar escote

Valéncia
La joven Cristina Durán ha denunciado en redes sociales que no pudo subir a un autobús urbano en València porque el conductor se lo prohibió. La razón: llevar un top escotado lencero de color blanco.
"Me han prohibido acceder a un autobús de Valencia por ir escotada y poder ofender a los demás pasajeros. No es un bikini, es un top y no voy enseñando nada. Me he sentido discriminada", reza un tuit suyo del pasado día 7 de agosto.
Me han prohibido acceder a un autobús de Valencia por ir escotada y poder ofender a los demás pasajeros. No es un bikini, es un top y no voy enseñando nada. Me he sentido disciminada. @emtvalencia En otros 2 autobuses si que he podido acceder. ¿Normativa o discriminación? pic.twitter.com/fwDxdBa0cK— Cristina Durán (@CristinaD20) August 7, 2021
Según indica el diario El País, la empresa de transporte público de la capital valenciana se ha comprometido a llamar a la mujer para recabar más información y "analizarán internamente lo sucedido".
Lo cierto es que no existe ninguna normativa sobre la vestimenta permitida o no a bordo de los autobuses urbanos de València. En las redes, varias personas se han solidarizado con Durán, algunos de los cuales confiesan que han subido, en bañador, sin camiseta y con bikini en el autobús sin problemas.
¿Será porque la prenda de Cristina Durán se parece a un sujetador? ¿Había 'demasiado' escote? ¿Ofendía su indumentaria? ¿A quién? ¿Y acaso importa?
Este caso se suma a una lista creciente de comportamientos dudosos acerca de la indumentaria de las mujeres y los juicios morales de algunos. sin ir más lejos, en julio de este año, la compañía aérea Vueling dejó en tierra a una pasajera porque confundió un ’top’ muy escotado con un bañador.
