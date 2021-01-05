Estás leyendo: La mujer hallada muerta en Gipuzkoa presentaba heridas de arma blanca

La mujer hallada muerta en Gipuzkoa presentaba heridas de arma blanca

El director de la Ertzaintza, Rodrigo Gartzia, ha señalado que el cuerpo presentaba "indicios de criminalidad" y asegura que "todas las hipótesis están abiertas" aunque continúan a la espera de los resultados de los análisis forenses.

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE/Archivo
Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE /Archivo.

El cuerpo de la mujer que apareció este lunes muerta junto al río Urola en Aizarnazabal (Gipuzkoa) presentaba varias heridas de arma blanca, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.

El cadáver, que tras el hallazgo fue trasladado a dependencias del Instituto Vasco de Medicina Legal para la práctica de la autopsia, corresponde a una vecina de San Sebastián, de 32 años, desaparecida desde el viernes uno de enero e identificada como Aintzane Pujana Echeverria por el director de la Ertzaintza, Rodrigo Gartzia, en declaraciones a Radio Euskadi.

Gartzia ha señalado que el cuerpo presentaba "indicios de criminalidad", si bien ha insistido en que "es pronto para decir que estamos ante un crimen machista" y ha precisado que "todas las hipótesis están abiertas".

El cuerpo sin vida fue localizado sobre las 11.00 horas por unos operarios que estaban trabajando en una zona de matorrales cerca del río Urola a su paso por la citada localidad.

La Ertzaintza, Policía autonómica de Euskadi, continúa sus pesquisas sobre este caso, a la espera de los resultados de los análisis forenses para confirmar los extremos de la investigación, sin que por el momento se hayan practicado detenciones.

