En menos de 90 días de 2019, 13 mujeres han sido asesinadas en España por sus parejas o exparejas, una cifra que casi duplica a los siete asesinatos del primer trimestre de 2018.
En enero, seis mujeres fueron asesinadas, tres en febrero y otras cuatro este mes, la última una mujer de 39 años en Loeches (Madrid). Además, continúa en investigación el caso de Romina Celeste Núñez en Tenerife. De esas 13 víctimas mortales -madres de 11 menores-, sólo una había denunciado a su agresor.
Instituciones y expertas insisten en la necesidad de que las víctimas denuncien para obtener el estatuto integral de protección y romper el círculo de la violencia.
El pasado 13 de marzo, entró en vigor el nuevo protocolo elaborado por el Ministerio de Interior para mejorar la valoración policial del nivel de riesgo de violencia de género y su seguridad, con un seguimiento de cada caso que, de manera específica, incluye el riesgo de los niños.
A raíz de este cambio, la policía ha empezado a evaluar el grado de riesgo de los menores víctimas de violencia machista, que será calificado como "bajo", "medio", "alto" o "extremo", de forma independiente al de la madre.
De esta manera, a ellos también se les aplican las medidas de protección correspondientes con la citada evaluación.
Desde 2003, año en que empezaron a registrarse los asesinatos machistas, son 988 las mujeres víctimas mortales de la violencia de género.
El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 51 idiomas diferentes. Los menores también pueden dirigirse al teléfono de la Fundación ANAR 900 20 20 10 y los ciudadanos que sean testigos de alguna agresión deben llamar al 112.
