El mural en homenaje a Julio Anguita que fue pintado en Mauerpark en Berlín, desapareció al poco tiempo. El artista Julio Achútegui explica que en este muro los graffiteros borran los dibujos cada día y que el homenaje al político cordobés ya no está allí.

El dibujo se hizo el 23 de mayo en una pared de acceso público donde normalmente todos los artistas de Berlín hacen sus murales, por lo que todos los días cambían los graffitis. El artista explica que en la ciudad no hay cuarentena por lo que al día siguiente otra persona lo tapó con otro dibujo.

"A mí no me gusta pintar en esa pared, porque lo que se pinta dura un día o dos días como mucho." Achútegui asegura que el mural ya ha desaparecido bajo varias capas de pintura, "hay veces que las cosas no duran ni 24 horas porque viene el siguiente "artista" y se lleva por delante lo que hay".

Aún así ambos artistas están organizándose para poder hacerlo de nuevo en un lugar legal en el que pueda durar más de un día. Aunque todavía no han determinado la fecha en la que realizarán de nuevo la obra ni si será la misma.

