Nace una cría de gorila occidental en peligro crítico de extinción en València

Ali, una de las hembras del grupo de gorilas de Bioparc Valencia y madre de Ebo, el primer gorila que nació en la Comunitat Valenciana ha tenido una nueva cría. Ambos son ejemplares de gorila occidental de costa, una especie que se encuentra en peligro crítico de extinción.
El parto tuvo lugar en los cobijos interiores a última hora del jueves, se desarrolló con total normalidad y desde el primer momento la cría se cogió a mamar, lo cual, según han destacado desde el centro, es "signo de buen pronóstico".
El hecho de que la madre tenga experiencia en la crianza es "un gran valor" y el equipo técnico de Bioparc está "pendiente en todo momento del bienestar y evolución tanto de ella como del recién nacido". En estos casos "hay un protocolo especial que incluye un acondicionamiento de los cobijos y permite el acceso tanto al interior como al exterior para que la madre elija donde prefiere estar".
Aún se desconoce el sexo de este nuevo bebé gorila valenciano, pues no se interfiere en la crianza maternal y habrá que esperar a tener la oportunidad de ver la parte genital para averiguarlo.
Esta nueva cría de gorila occidental de costa (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) que nace en Bioparc València es, según apuntan desde el centro, "una gran noticia para esta emblemática especie de primate ya que se encuentra en grave riesgo de extinción y está catalogada "en peligro crítico" en la Lista Roja de la Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza (IUCN).
El grupo reproductor valenciano forma parte del Programa Europeo de Conservación (EEP) de gorilas, y sigue dando frutos y esperanza de pervivencia para estos grandes primates. Está formado por Mambie, el macho reproductor y tres hembras que han tenido todas crías en el parque: Ali, Nalany y Fossey.
