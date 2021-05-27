MadridActualizado:
Siete cachorros de demonios de Tasmania han nacido en Australia por primera vez en 3.000 años, según informa National Geographic. El animal desapareció del país tras la caza, el acoso humano y un cáncer transmisible entre la misma especie. Sin embargo, el nacimiento de esta camada restablece nuevamente la esperanza de recuperar los ejemplares a mediano o largo plazo.
Incluso en el territorio insular de Tasmania, las poblaciones de este animal se han reducido significativamente a causa de una enfermedad que les causaba tumores en el rostro, según informa el mismo medio. El cáncer transmisible en el diablo de Tasmania ha evolucionado en las últimas dos décadas, con algunos linajes extendiéndose y reemplazando a otros, hasta casi extinguir la especie.
La dinámica evolutiva del cáncer ayuda a explicar cómo este marsupial australiano se ha puesto en peligro tan rápidamente y puede arrojar luz sobre la evolución de otras formas de la enfermedad, según un estudio publicado en la revista PLOS Biology por investigadores de la Universidad de Cambridge.
El diablo de Tasmania es un marsupial carnívoro, aproximadamente del tamaño de un perro pequeño, que se encuentra solo en Tasmania, un estado insular frente a la costa sur de Australia oriental.
El tumor facial del diablo 1 (DFT1) se observó por primera vez a mediados de la década de 1990 y desde entonces se ha extendido a los demonios en gran parte de la isla, transmitido de un animal a otro a través de la mordida, un comportamiento social común. Sorprendentemente, las células tumorales transferidas de esta manera, en lugar de ser eliminadas por el sistema inmunológico del nuevo huésped, sobreviven y establecen un nuevo tumor. La infección suele ser mortal.
