El cetáceo ha sido finalmente conducido a la bocana del puerto gracias al trabajo conjunto de autoridades y voluntarios. 

Imagen facilitada desde la Fundación Oceanogràfic de la ballena de 18 metros que ha logrado volver a mar abierto tras estar varada en aguas del Náutico de València. Fundación Oceanogràfic / EFE

Un equipo de técnicos, voluntarios y policías y guardias civiles ha logrado devolver a mar abierto a una ballena rorcual común de unos 18 metros que, al quedarse desorientada, había quedado atrapada durante varias horas en aguas del Real Club Náutico de València.

Según informan el puerto de València, la Policía Local y la ONG conservacionista Xaloc, el suceso ha tenido lugar este miércoles en aguas del Náutico y ha finalizado con éxito gracias a "un gran esfuerzo de coordinación", según fuentes de la organización no gubernamental.

El equipo que ha podido devolver al cetáceo a mar abierto ha estado formado por técnicos de la Conselleria de Agricultura, la ONG Xaloc, la Universitat de València y la Politécnica de València, la Fundación Oceanogràfic, Cruz Roja, Guardia Civil, València Charter, Real Club Náutico de València y la Policía Local.

Después de varios intentos, la ballena ha sido finalmente conducida a la bocana del puerto, donde, siguiendo su propio rumbo, ha conseguido salir mar adentro, dirección sur.

En este caso, el equipo estaba autorizado para aproximarse de forma segura al animal y conseguir así sacarle de puerto, señalan desde Xaloc, que recuerdan el protocolo de navegación en caso de avistamiento de cetáceos con embarcaciones de recreo, el cual prohíbe las aproximaciones a este grupo de animales a menos de 60 metros, así como la importancia de alertar al 112 en caso de avistamiento de animales marinos atrapados en puerto y otro tipo de varamientos.

El rorcual común es el segundo animal mas grande del mundo y durante los meses estivales se encuentra en las aguas del Mediterráneo español, y en las últimas semanas se han visto varios ejemplares a lo largo de la costa de la Comunitat Valenciana.

