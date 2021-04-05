Estás leyendo: El militante de Vox Bertrand Ndongo carga contra su partido por amenazar con deportar al portavoz de los manteros

El militante de Vox Bertrand Ndongo carga contra su partido por amenazar con deportar al portavoz de los manteros 

El asesor de Rocío Monasterio pide rectificar tras decir que deportarían al nuevo fichaje de Unidas Podemos Serigne Mabyé y recalca que "han metido la pata".

Bertrand Ndongo, militante de Vox y asesor de Rocío Monasterio
Bertrand Ndongo, militante de Vox y asesor de Rocío Monasterio. Captura

Bertrand Ndongo, militante de Vox y asesor de Rocío Monasterio, ha cargado contra su partido después de que amenazará con deportar a Serigne Mabyé, el nuevo fichaje de Unidas Podemos ante la campaña madrileña del 4-M.

"Nosotros le deportaremos", publicaban desde la cuenta oficial de Instagram del partido ultraderechista ante la noticia de la llegada de Mabyé a la comunidad política. 

Palabras que su propio asesor tacha de "racistas". "Es un ciudadano extranjero que tiene nacionalidad española. No sé cómo se supone que le van a deportar. Es español y tiene todos los derechos como cualquier ciudadano español", ha explicado el militante visiblemente molesto en un vídeo de Tik Tok. 

Además, ha pedido a su partido una rectificación tras haber "metido la pata". "Si quieres realmente luchar y mandar un mensaje de que no eres racista, así mal", ha sentenciado el asesor. 

Por su parte, Podemos ya contestó al comentario de la formación extrema derecha lanzando una pregunta en Twitter. "Vox dice querer deportar a nuestro candidato Serigne Mbaye. Es decir ¿Ayuso tiene intención de pactar con un partido que quiere deportar a españoles en función de su color de piel? ¿O cómo va esto?", escribía el pasado martes la formación morada en su cuenta oficial.

Las declaraciones de Ndongo han recibido miles de mensajes en pocas horas subrayando el racismo de la formación de Abascal.

