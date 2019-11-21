La plataforma de servicios Netflix ha sufrido una caída en algunas zonas de Europa, incluida España, en EEUU y en Asia, afectando a más de un millón de usuarios. Sin embargo, aprovechando la situación, la empresa ha tirado de memes y humor en sus redes sociales para responder a los usuarios y de paso, promocionar sus series.
El fallo impedía la transmisión de series y películas. El error se ha notado especialmente en Europa, concretamente en Reino Unido, donde tienen más clientes. El servicio estuvo interrumpido una hora aproximadamente.
Netflix ha restablecido la conexión una vez se solucionó el fallo. "Disculpe las molestias. Estamos trabajando arduamente para solucionar este problema lo más rápido posible. Vuelva a revisar para ver sus actualizaciones", escribieron en Twitter.
Hemos estado un rato en el Upside Down luchando contra el Demogorgon pero hemos conseguido salir. pic.twitter.com/c3DCzQbIWC— Netflix España (@NetflixES) November 21, 2019
Nada, ha sido más el susto. Gracias por preguntar. Un momentito y nos levantamos. pic.twitter.com/kuqVHNowQA— Netflix España (@NetflixES) November 21, 2019
Ha sido Peeves que nos había hecho una faena, pero ya estamos de vuelta. pic.twitter.com/udOf6zXpMd— Netflix España (@NetflixES) November 21, 2019
