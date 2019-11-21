Público
Netflix se cae Netflix sufre una caída en casi todo el mundo

El fallo ha impedido la transmisión de series y películas en algunas zonas de Europa, incluida España, en EEUU y en Asia, afectando a más de un millón de usuarios. 

El logo de Netflix. REUTERS/Mike Blake

La plataforma de servicios Netflix ha sufrido una caída en algunas zonas de Europa, incluida España, en EEUU y en Asia, afectando a más de un millón de usuarios. Sin embargo, aprovechando la situación, la empresa ha tirado de memes y humor en sus redes sociales para responder a los usuarios y de paso, promocionar sus series. 

El fallo impedía la transmisión de series y películas. El error se ha notado especialmente en Europa, concretamente en Reino Unido, donde tienen más clientes. El servicio estuvo interrumpido una hora aproximadamente.

Netflix ha restablecido la conexión una vez se solucionó el fallo. "Disculpe las molestias. Estamos trabajando arduamente para solucionar este problema lo más rápido posible. Vuelva a revisar para ver sus actualizaciones", escribieron en Twitter. 

