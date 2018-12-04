Neutralizados tres artefactos explosivos en aguas próximas a Barcelona

Un grupo especial de desactivación de explosivos (GEDE) de la Armada ha neutralizado este martes tres proyectiles de origen desconocido que estaban sumergidos en aguas próximas al Puerto de Barcelona, a 22 metros de profundidad.
Una embarcación de pesca profesional encontró los proyectiles y avisó al Grupo Especial de Actividades Subacuáticas (GEAS) de la Guardia Civil, que los localizó e identificó, según ha informado el Ministerio de Defensa en un comunicado.
Acto seguido, el Centro de Operaciones y Vigilancia de Acción Marítima de la Armada en Cartagena (COVAM) ordenó el despliegue de un equipo GEDE, compuesto por personal especializado en desactivación de la Unidad de Buceadores de Medidas Contra Minas (UBMCM), que se trasladó al lugar del incidente.
A primera hora de esta mañana se ha celebrado una reunión de coordinación con todos los agentes implicados, contando con la colaboración de los Mossos d'Esquadra, la Guardia Civil, autoridades del Puerto de Barcelona, el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas y Comandancia Naval de Barcelona.
Los proyectiles se han trasladado a una zona segura y alejada de la costa, ya que se encontraban cerca de unas tuberías de gas, y han sido neutralizados mediante cargas explosivas especiales para producir el mínimo impacto medio ambiental.
