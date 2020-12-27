ValènciaActualizado:
Una niña de 12 años atacó en la axila con un cuchillo al maltratador que estaba agrediendo a su madre, según ha informado Las Provincias. Tanto la Policía Local como la Policía Nacional habrían acudido al domicilio donde ocurrieron los hechos a las once de la noche del pasado sábado.
El agresor, un hombre de 32 años de nacionalidad búlgara fue atendido por el Servicio de Ayuda Médica Urgente (SAMU) cuando lo encontraron desangrándose en el dormitorio. Posteriormente, fue trasladado al Hospital General de València, donde está ingresado bajo custodia policial. El hombre ya tenía antecedentes policiales por maltrato.
La niña de 12 años asegura haber grabado en un audio la discusión y los fuertes golpes que recibió su madre por parte del agresor. Además, informó a la Policía de que había sido ella la que lo había agredido para poner a salvo la vida de su madre y que, si alguien tenía que responder ante la Justicia, sería ella misma.
