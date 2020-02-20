Estás leyendo: Muere el piloto de una avioneta que se ha estrellado en Navarra

Noáin Muere el piloto de una avioneta que se ha estrellado en Navarra

La avioneta se ha estrellado y luego se ha incendiado cerca del Aeropuerto de Pamplona, hacia las 18:20 horas en el paseo de la Estación de la citada población.

Avioneta estrellada en Noáin, Navarra. / TWITTER
madrid

efe

El piloto de una avioneta que se ha estrellado en la tarde de este jueves en la localidad navarra de Noáin ha fallecido, según informa la Policía Foral. Por el momento se desconocen las causas del accidente.

La avioneta se ha estrellado y luego se ha incendiado cerca del Aeropuerto de Pamplona, hacia las 18:20 horas en el paseo de la Estación de la citada población.

Hasta el lugar han acudido patrullas de la Policía Foral y de la Guardia Civil, así como efectivos de bomberos y ambulancias.

