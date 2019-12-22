Noura Akrouh y Elisabeth del Carmen Roque, de 12 y 13 años respectivamente, han explicado tras cantar el 'Gordo' que tenían el presentimiento de dar el premio a pesar de ser las primeras del Sorteo de Navidad. "Estábamos diciendo que iba a tocar en la primera bola", ha dicho Noura a los medios congregados en el Teatro Real de Madrid.
A las 9.19 horas de este domingo, apenas unos minutos después de que comenzaran a girar los bombos del Sorteo Extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, Elisabeth y Noura cantaban el 26.590, número del 'Gordo' dotado con cuatro millones de euros a la serie.
"Al principio no me lo creía", ha afirmado Elisabeth, reconociendo que al percatarse del premio le estaban "temblando sus piernas", contagiando a su compañera Noura. "Siempre nos ilusionamos con que nos va a tocar a nosotras", han añadido las niñas, que ya cantaron uno de los grandes premios el año pasado.
"Voy a celebrarlo con mi familia", ha apuntado Elisabeth a los periodistas abalanzados sobre ella y Noura, a las que han acompañado en primera tabla Santo Daniel de León y Bileiky Lisselot Arias, que han extraído las bolas. Se trata de uno de los 'gordos' más madrugadores de la historia, pero no ha conseguido adelantar al de 2004, que apareció a las 9.16 horas.
