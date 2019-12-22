Público
Público

Lotería Navidad Noura y Elisabeth, las niñas que han cantado el 'Gordo': “Estábamos diciendo que iba a tocar en la primera bola”

A las 9.19 horas de este domingo, apenas unos minutos después de que comenzaran a girar los bombos del Sorteo Extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, estas niñas cantaban el 26.590, número del 'Gordo' dotado con 4 millones de euros.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
GRAF3226 MADRID, 22/12/2019.- Las niñas del colegio de San Ildefonso Noura Akrouh (d) y Elizabeth del Carmen Roque (i) muestran la bola con el número 26.590 que ha sido agraciado con el Gordo de Navidad, dotado con cuatro millones de euros por serie (400.

Las niñas del colegio de San Ildefonso Noura Akrouh (d) y Elizabeth del Carmen Roque (i) muestran la bola con el número 26.590 que ha sido agraciado con el Gordo de Navidad. EFE/Chema Moya

Noura Akrouh y Elisabeth del Carmen Roque, de 12 y 13 años respectivamente, han explicado tras cantar el 'Gordo' que tenían el presentimiento de dar el premio a pesar de ser las primeras del Sorteo de Navidad. "Estábamos diciendo que iba a tocar en la primera bola", ha dicho Noura a los medios congregados en el Teatro Real de Madrid.

A las 9.19 horas de este domingo, apenas unos minutos después de que comenzaran a girar los bombos del Sorteo Extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, Elisabeth y Noura cantaban el 26.590, número del 'Gordo' dotado con cuatro millones de euros a la serie.

"Al principio no me lo creía", ha afirmado Elisabeth, reconociendo que al percatarse del premio le estaban "temblando sus piernas", contagiando a su compañera Noura. "Siempre nos ilusionamos con que nos va a tocar a nosotras", han añadido las niñas, que ya cantaron uno de los grandes premios el año pasado.

"Voy a celebrarlo con mi familia", ha apuntado Elisabeth a los periodistas abalanzados sobre ella y Noura, a las que han acompañado en primera tabla Santo Daniel de León y Bileiky Lisselot Arias, que han extraído las bolas. Se trata de uno de los 'gordos' más madrugadores de la historia, pero no ha conseguido adelantar al de 2004, que apareció a las 9.16 horas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad