Oaxaca se convierte en el segundo estado de México en despenalizar el aborto

El estado mexicano de Oaxaca, en el sur del país, se ha convertido este miércoles en la segunda entidad federal en despenalizar el aborto en México, después de que su Congreso votara a favor de permitirlo en casos donde se hayan cumplido como máximo 12 semanas de gestación.
Entre gritos de "¡asesinos!" y "¡sí se pudo!", la mayoría de los diputados, pertenecientes en su mayoría al gobernante Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), han aprobado la iniciativa que despenaliza el aborto con 24 votos a favor y 10 en contra.
"¡Aprobado! Hicimos historia por la dignidad, los derechos y la vida de las mujeres de Oaxaca", ha señalado la diputada local Magaly López, de Morena. Detrás de ella, una banderola verde mostraba: "Los derechos de las mujeres no se consultan, se garantizan".
El aborto clandestino es la tercera causa de muerte de mujeres en Oaxaca, según estadísticas oficiales. La capital mexicana, Ciudad de México, era la única entidad que permitía la interrupción legal del embarazo desde 2007. En otros estados se permite en casos de violación o cuando hay riesgo para la vida de la mujer, pero pocas entidades lo facilitan.
A mediados de septiembre, el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, envió una iniciativa de Ley de Amnistía al Congreso del país, un proyecto con el que busca otorgar libertad a personas presas por delitos menores, uno de los ejes de su estrategia para apaciguar la violencia que azota al país. La iniciativa incluye a mujeres encarceladas por llevar a cabo una interrupción del embarazo y a quienes las hayan atendido."
