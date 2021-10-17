El Observatorio contra la Homofobia rechaza la retirada de libros LGTBI que pidió Abogados Cristianos

El Observatorio contra la Homofobia (OCH) y la editorial cooperativa Sembra Llibres se han mostrado en contra de la decisión judicial de retirar 32 libros de temática LGTBI en 11 institutos de Castelló. "No podemos entender que una muy buena y necesaria iniciativa del Ayuntamiento de Castellón tendente a impulsar políticas de igualdad y no discriminación sea 'secuestrada' y paralizada", argumentan en un comunicado recogido por EFE.
El Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 1 de Castelló acordó el pasado viernes, atendiendo la petición de la asociación Abogados Cristianos, la retirada cautelar de los 32 ejemplares de libros, facilitados por la Concejalía de Igualdad, "de ideología LGTBI en once institutos públicos de Castelló y en el centro Pi Gros" de menores.
El auto, que se ha hecho público por Abogados Cristianos, refleja que el juzgado ha tomado la medida cautelarísima en base a la "urgencia", pues los libros ya estarían en los centros para su distribución. Sin embargo, se adopta "sin perjuicio de lo que se acuerde una vez se dé traslado a la administración demandada a los efectos de que formule alegaciones sobre el particular, en el correspondiente auto por el que se confirme o se revoque la decisión ahora adoptada".
Las Concejalías de Cultura, Feminismo y LGTBI han redactaron un comunicado en el que reconocieron estar "perplejas" ante esta decisión. Los tres organismos "tienen la plena convicción de que regalar estos libros en los centros educativos contribuye a la inclusión y el respeto a la diversidad, fomenta la tolerancia y da herramientas al profesorado para trabajar con las diferentes sensibilidades".
Ahora, como editores y coautores de uno de los libros retirados, "LGTBI. Claves básicas", el OCH y Sembra Llibres se han sumado a la rueda de prensa que tendrá lugar este lunes día 18, en la Feria del Libro de Castelló sobre esta situación, "para defender nuestros derechos y libertades", han indicado.
