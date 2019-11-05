Público
Octubre de 2019, el mes más cálido registrado en el mundo

Las temperaturas de octubre en 2019 fueron superiores al promedio de 1981-2010 para la mayor parte de Europa, especialmente en el este y el sureste.

Un hombre toma fotos de turistas en una visita autoguiada de Gocar en la Plaza Puerta del Sol de Madrid. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A nivel mundial, octubre fue 0,69 grados Celsius más cálido que el promedio de octubre de 1981-2010, lo que lo hace por un margen estrecho el octubre más cálido en este registro de datos.

En general, Europa experimentó temperaturas superiores a la media, con la excepción de la mayor parte del norte y noroeste del continente, según un comunicado del CCCS (Copernicus Climate Change Service) de la Unión Europea.
Las temperaturas fueron muy superiores al promedio en gran parte del Ártico, mientras que gran parte del oeste de los EE.UU. y Canadá experimentaron temperaturas muy por debajo del promedio.

Las temperaturas de octubre en 2019 fueron superiores al promedio de 1981-2010 para la mayor parte de Europa, especialmente en el este y el sureste. Temperaturas por debajo del promedio ocurrieron en la mayor parte del norte y noroeste del continente.

En otros lugares, las temperaturas sobre las masas de tierra del hemisferio norte fueron marcadamente superiores al promedio en partes del Ártico, en el este de los Estados Unidos y Canadá, y en el Oriente Medio y gran parte del norte de África y Rusia. Las temperaturas también fueron muy superiores al promedio en el sur de Brasil, el sur de África, el oeste y sur de Australia y la mayor parte de la Antártida oriental.

Las temperaturas sobre la tierra fueron sustancialmente inferiores al promedio en una región que abarca gran parte del oeste de los Estados Unidos y Canadá. También estuvieron por debajo del promedio en partes de África tropical y la Antártida, y en menor grado en otras regiones.

Se produjeron regiones de temperatura inferior a la media en todos los océanos principales, incluido el Pacífico oriental tropical y el mar de Weddell cubierto de hielo. No obstante, las temperaturas del aire sobre el mar fueron predominantemente superiores a la media, especialmente en varios mares árticos y antárticos y en el noreste del Océano Pacífico.

