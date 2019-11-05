Octubre de 2019, el mes más cálido registrado en el mundo

🔴🌡️ Last month's temperatures were 0.69°C above average, making #October 2019 the hottest on record. As can be seen in the picture, large parts of the #Arctic, most of #Europe, the eastern #USA and #Canada were most affected.



👉 Read the report here: https://t.co/aMmEm0c65b pic.twitter.com/zetwZo6CaE