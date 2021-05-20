ginebraActualizado:
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha afirmado este jueves que las vacunas son eficaces contra "todas las variantes" de la covid. Además, la organización también ha advertido de que la pandemia sigue muy presente y que todavía no permite reanudar de manera segura los viajes internacionales.
La OMS ha confirmado algo que ya se venia barruntando: la "creciente confianza" –tal como afirmó este pasado miércoles el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson– sobre la efectividad de las vacunas contra todas las nuevas variantes, incluida la conocida como la variante india.
Durante las últimas semanas, la OMS seguía muy de cerca a las distintas variantes del coronavirus, en concreto a cuatro que le preocupan especialmente: la B117 (llamada variante británica), la B1351 (llamada variante sudafricana), la P1 (la brasileña) y la B1617 (variante india).
Sin embargo, la OMS admite que la pandemia "está lejos de haber terminado" y la respuesta mundial "se encuentra en una fase crítica". "Los fuertes contrastes siguen socavando los progresos, y la desigualdad en materia de vacunas es uno de los problemas más urgentes, lo que supone una amenaza para el fin de la pandemia y la recuperación mundial: más del 75 por ciento de todas las dosis de vacunas se han administrado en solo 10 países", apunta la OMS.
