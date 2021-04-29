Las ONG critican la devolución de los migrantes que entraron a nado en Ceuta

CEUTA
Varias organizaciones no gubernamentales han lamentado este jueves la devolución a Marruecos del más de un centenar de inmigrantes marroquíes que entraron a nado durante el pasado fin de semana al considerar que no se "respetan" los derechos de este colectivo.
En un comunicado conjunto, No Name Kitchen, Solidary Wheels, Asociación Elín y Maakum Ceuta han criticado la "inadmisible pasividad" de las autoridades locales y nacionales, en relación a las "muertes y desapariciones que han tenido lugar durante el pasado fin de semana cuando unas 160 personas, todas ellas marroquíes y algunas menores de edad, atravesaron la frontera a nado".
Las oenegés consideran "insuficientes" los medios desplegados ante la gran cantidad de personas a rescatar y aseguran que desde el cierre del paso fronterizo en marzo de 2020 las muertes que se están produciendo no son puntuales pues en lo que va de año ya se contabilizan "14 muertos y 33 desaparecidos".
Las organizaciones también critican la falta de transparencia de las autoridades a la hora de dar a conocer el número real de llegadas, y califican de "injustificable la opacidad" en el acuerdo bilateral entre España y Marruecos que ha permitido la devolución de 63 marroquíes.
Han solicitado cifras oficiales de las devoluciones practicadas, así como conocer si se han realizado conforme a derecho los procedimientos de solicitud de asilo.
Igualmente, las ONG han condenado lo que consideran un "trato inhumano e impersonal" sufrido por estas personas en los últimos días, por no tener en cuenta la travesía realizada y sus posibles consecuencias físicas y psicológicas, denunciando "la carencia, si no inexistencia, de vías migratorias legales y seguras, cuya consecuencia es la utilización de estas rutas alternativas, peligrosas y deshumanizantes".
