El mal tiempo ha obligado a retrasar hasta el próximo martes día 23 la salida del barco de Open Arms del puerto de Barcelona, según ha informado la entidad humanitaria.
El viejo remolcador transformado en barco de rescate y buque insignia de Proactiva Open Arms había cargado material humanitario para zarpar este viernes hacia Grecia, pero el mal tiempo ha retrasado su salida hasta el martes, Diada de Sant Jordi, por la mañana.
El temporal de levante, según la ONG, ha obligado al barco a quedarse en el puerto unos días más de lo previsto.
Tras permanecer bloqueado en el puerto más de cien días, el buque Open Arms recibió el pasado día 17 permiso para zarpar y llevar ayuda humanitaria a las islas griegas de Samos y Lesbos, pero no para participar en tareas de rescate de inmigrantes en el Mediterráneo central.
