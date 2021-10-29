Estás leyendo: La paella no se toca: el Gobierno valenciano la declara Bien de Interés Cultural

La paella no se toca: el Gobierno valenciano la declara Bien de Interés Cultural

Por medio de un decreto, el Gobierno valenciano determina una serie de labores relacionadas con el estudio, la descripción y la documentación de este tesoro gastronómico. También detalla medidas que tienen que ver con su preservación.

Rodrigo de la Calle, chef del El Invernadero y con una estrella Michelín, prepara en su restaurante una Paella Alicantina para llevar, a 21 de mayo de 2020.
Rodrigo de la Calle, chef del El Invernadero y con una estrella Michelín, prepara en su restaurante una Paella Alicantina para llevar, a 21 de mayo de 2020. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

Conviene protegerla. La paella valenciana viene sufriendo de un tiempo a esta parte múltiples agresiones. Que si un poco de chorizo, que si unas salchichas, que si un puñado de guisantes... En aras del turismo y la globalización, la paella ha padecido una desnaturalización que conviene frenar. A fin de cuentas estamos antes un símbolo identitario.

El Gobierno valenciano ha querido poner cartas en el asunto. Este viernes 29 de octubre el Pleno del Consell valenciano ha declarado a la paella valenciana Bien de Interés Cultural. Lo ha hecho por decreto, recogiendo su receta y contemplando sus diferentes versiones, eso sí, todas canónicas. 

Esta tradicional comida supone el "arte de unir y compartir", ha esgrimido en rueda de prensa la vicepresidenta, Mónica Oltra. "Hoy la paella no solamente constituye un plato, sino que el hecho de su preparación la convierte en un fenómeno social", ha añadido.

El decreto determina una serie de labores relacionadas con el estudio, la descripción y la documentación de este tesoro gastronómico. También detalla medidas que tienen que ver con su preservación y salvaguarda. 

Oltra, en su alocución, ha reivindicado la paella como plato de "aprovechamiento", cuya elaboración se nutría de los productos que daba la tierra y los animales pequeños que se custodiaban en las casas (pollos, gallinas y conejos). 

De l'Albufera a los poblados marítimos y de ahí al interior, la paella fue conquistando hogares, excusa para encuentros y bailes, símbolo de tradición levantina, puro folclore. Un plato identitario que merece ser protegido.

