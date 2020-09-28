Estás leyendo: María José Lloria será la encargada de pilotar la innovación de la Atención Primaria y Comunitaria en la Comunitat Valenciana

La conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública ha anunciado el nombramiento de la directora de enfermería del hospital de La Fe para el abordaje de las mejoras necesarias en el sistema sanitario valenciano. 

Centro de salud en València. (EP)

La conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública ha anunciado este domingo el nombramiento de María José Lloria como comisionada de Atención Primaria y Comunitaria del Sistema Valenciano de Salud, una figura creada para el abordaje del estudio de las mejoras necesarias en Atención Primaria y Comunitaria.

Este anuncio se produce después de que el pasado lunes, durante el Debate de Política General, el presidente de la Generalitat, Ximo Puig, avanzase a fin de para promover los cambios que requiere la red de salud en el contexto de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Lloria es directora de Enfermería de Atención Primaria del departamento de Salud Valencia - La Fe desde el año 2014. Se diplomó en enfermería en 1983 y es especialista en Radiología y Electrología por la Facultad de Medicina de la Universitat de València. También tiene estudios en psicología.

María José Lloria también ha sido responsable de Abucasis y enfermera jefa de SAIP en el departamento La Fe. Ha compatibilizado su experiencia profesional con la docencia, al ser colaboradora docente en la formación práctica de los alumnos de la Escuela de Enfermería del Hospital La Fe y responsable de múltiples sesiones de formación dirigida al personal facultativo de dicho departamento. Desde febrero del 2015 es, además, presidenta de la Comisión de Sensibilización contra la Violencia de Género.

La comisionada tiene por objeto impulsar la elaboración del Plan de transformación e innovación de la Atención Primaria y Comunitaria para su posterior implantación, aunando las necesidades de la ciudadanía y la corresponsabilidad de todos en la salud con el conocimiento científico y la innovación.

