La Palma registra un nuevo terremoto de magnitud 5

Fue registrado a las 17.52 horas a 45 kilómetros de profundidad bajo el municipio de Mazo. Ayer se produjo otro similar.

Ceniza emitida por el volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma.
Ceniza emitida por el volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en La Palma. Miguel Calero (EFE)

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha registrado este domingo un nuevo movimiento sísmico de magnitud 5 en La Palma, el segundo de esta magnitud desde la erupción el pasado 19 de septiembre del Volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en el municipio de El Paso.

El primero de esta magnitud fue localizado a las 7.24 horas del sábado con intensidad IV-V, y a 35 kilómetros de profundidad bajo el municipio de Mazo, mientras que este domingo ha sido registrado a las 17.52 horas a 45 kilómetros de Mazo.

El terremoto localizado este domingo tiene asignada una intensidad IV en una escala de XII y ha sido sentido en toda la isla.

