La Palma registra un nuevo terremoto de magnitud 5

Santa Cruz de TenerifeActualizado:
El Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) ha registrado este domingo un nuevo movimiento sísmico de magnitud 5 en La Palma, el segundo de esta magnitud desde la erupción el pasado 19 de septiembre del Volcán de Cumbre Vieja, en el municipio de El Paso.
El primero de esta magnitud fue localizado a las 7.24 horas del sábado con intensidad IV-V, y a 35 kilómetros de profundidad bajo el municipio de Mazo, mientras que este domingo ha sido registrado a las 17.52 horas a 45 kilómetros de Mazo.
El terremoto localizado este domingo tiene asignada una intensidad IV en una escala de XII y ha sido sentido en toda la isla.
