La pandemia sigue estabilizada con una incidencia de 42 casos cada 100.000 habitantes

Sanidad notifica 1.889 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 21 muertes más.

Una pareja se despide en el aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, una muestra de que se recupera poco a poco la normalidad ya que los acompañantes ya pueden volver a acceder a las terminales de los aeropuertos. Emilio Naranjo / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este martes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 1.889 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.057 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 455 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.990.767 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que se ha frenado la ligera subida registrada en estos últimos días, descenciendo la cifra a los 41,90 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 42,51 notificados el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos, se han notificado 21 más, de los cuales 73 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 87.051 personas.

Actualmente hay 1.848 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 433 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 215 ingresos y 202 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,51% y en las UCI en el 4,76%.

