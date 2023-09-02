Newsletters

El paso de la última DANA por España, en imágenes

Se prevén abundantes lluvias y tormentas torrenciales en prácticamente todo el país, lo que ha puesto en alerta a múltiples comunidades autónomas.

Agencias

Madrid

Actualizado:
  • 02/09/2023 - Pamplona

    Villar López / EFE

    1 de 6

    Actividad eléctrica sin precedentes en Pamplona

    En la Comarca de Pamplona, la DANA ha desatado uno de los mayores episodios de agua desde que existen registros, si se tiene en cuenta que en menos de 24 horas se han acumulado entre 100 y 120 litros por metro cuadrado.

  • 02/09/2023 - Pamplona

    Villar López / EFE

    2 de 6

    La peregrinación a Santiago no se detiene

    La Aemet prevé que todavía quedan varias horas de fuertes precipitaciones en toda la comunidad de Navarra y que será a media tarde del sábado cuando cesen las fuertes tormentas.

  • 02/09/2023 - Castelló

    Paco Poyato / Europa Press

    3 de 6

    Castelló, la comarca más afectada del País Valencià

    Como consecuencia de las lluvias, en la ciudad de València el Ayuntamiento ha decretado el cierre de todos los parques y jardines vallados.

  • 02/09/2023 - València

    Juan Carlos Cárdenas / EFE

    4 de 6

    Las tres provincias del País Valencià en alerta naranja

    En la provincia de Castelló el cuerpo provincial ha intervenido en cuatro incendios de vegetación provocados por la caída de rayos: uno en Borriol y tres en palmeras en las localidades de Onda, Vila-real y Almassora.

  • 02/09/2023 - La Rioja

    Fernando Díaz / EFE

    5 de 6

    La Rioja, en alerta naranja por lluvias y tormentas

    A pesar de la inclemencias meteorológicas, los peregrinos continúan su camino a Santiago a su paso por Nájera.

  • 02/09/2023 - Madrid

    Carlos Luján / Europa Press

    6 de 6

    Bajan los termómetros en Madrid

    La DANA ha traído a la capital brumas y nieblas en zonas altas de la sierra y chubascos y tormentas localmente fuertes y con granizo.

