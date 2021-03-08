Estás leyendo: Detenidos tres jóvenes por agredir al pequeño Nicolás en Madrid

La agresión se produjo en el paseo de la Castellana a las once de la noche del pasado sábado y acabó con el agredido hospitalizado en el hospital La Princesa con la nariz rota. 

Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, más conocido como 'El pequeño Nicolás'. / Europa Press
Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, más conocido como 'El pequeño Nicolás'. - Europa Press

madrid

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a tres jóvenes por agredir a Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, más conocido como el pequeño Nicolás, en el paseo de la Castellana de Madrid, ha informado a Europa Press un portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Todo comenzó a la altura del número 40 del paseo de la Castellana, junto al Puente de Juan Bravo, a las 23 horas del sábado. Francisco Nicolás iba por la calle junto a dos amigos caminando para coger un taxi cuando un grupo de jóvenes se acercó a él para pedirle una foto.

Como este se negó, empezaron a golpearle y patearle y a otro de los amigos, mientras que el tercero pudo escapar y parar a una patrulla de la Policía Nacional, que localizó a los agresores y arrestó a tres personas, dos hermanos valencianos y un malagueño de 19, 20 y 21 años. Fueron trasladados a la comisaría de Salamanca acusados de un delito de lesiones.

El 'pequeño Nicolás' llamó al 112 y hasta el lugar llegó a las 23.20 horas una ambulancia del Samur-Protección Civil, cuyos sanitarios le atendieron y le trasladaron con la nariz rota al hospital La Princesa de Madrid, donde ha pasado la noche, ha contado a varios medios de comunicación.

